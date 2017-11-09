By Annie Zulu

THE infamous cartel led by former Post Newspaper in liquidation editor-in-chief Fred M’membe by whose main objective is to weaken the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Government and possibly take over power in 2021 has been reborn, National Revolution Party (NRP) president Cosmo Mumba has warned.

And Mr Mumba has demanded for the immediate arrest of Mr M’membe for various criminal activities.

He wondered why the Zambia police had been reluctant to arresting him.

“M’membe so many issues. He was found to have uttered a false document by High Court Judge, Sunday Nkonde.

“I really wonder why up to now he has not been arrested. So am now appealing to Zambia police to find Fred M’membe wherever he is, bring him to Zambia and arrest him,” Mr Mumba said.

Mr Mumba also revealed that M’membe’s cartel was at it again and that this time around working with disgruntled ex PF officials.

He said the cartel had been regrouped and several meetings had been held to strategize on how to frustrate the PF Government and take over the leadership of the country.

“Fred M’membe’s cartel has been born again. This time around the cartel is working with a group of people who were not adopted under PF and those who stood on the PF ticket but lost.

“We know about how M’membe has been arranging meetings with those people and if I am lying let him take me to court. We know all about their back door meetings and aim to frustrate Government and take over in 2021, so that Mmembe can be free and get back to his business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mumba has cautioned President Edgar Lungu about the people surrounding him.

He said there were some people pretending to be with him, yet they were backstabbing him and selling out information to his enemies.

“Let him be careful with the people surrounding him, some people might be pretending to be with him and yet they are selling information.

“The President should reshuffle State House and Cabinet and know who is with him,” he said.