By PRINCE CHIBAWAH

LUAPULA Province PF Chairman, Nickson Chilangwa, has failed the ruling party in the region and the party will collapse if he is not replaced immediately, former Mansa District Chairman, Bernard Musonda has warned.

But party provincial secretary Patrick Musunga branded Mr. Musonda as a perpetual liar whose district position in the party was dissolved a long time ago due to truant behaviour but that he was among people who were trying to bring confusion in the party due to bitterness.

In an interview, Mr Musonda said PF in Luapula Province was experiencing unprecedented internal squabbles due to Mr Chilangwa’s poor leadership.

He believed Mr Chilangwa had failed his duties as provincial party chairman and that the party would be affected if nothing was done to rectify the situation.

Mr Musonda explained that Mr Chilangwa, who is Luapula Province Minister, was wasting party resources fighting innocent members at the expense of uniting the party.

Mr Musonda further appealed to President Edgar Lungu to send a team of senior party officials to Luapula Province to appreciate the happenings in the party.

“The problem is that the President is not being informed what is exactly happening here. We are being victimized day in and out. And this might affect our party especially in 2021 general elections,” said Mr Musonda.

But Mr. Musunga said it was wishful thinking for Mr. Musonda to allege that the party in the province was collapsing saying such was wishful thinking from individuals who had been ousted from the party for dissidence.

“That is not true. He is not even district chairperson as he is claiming but a mere member after his executive was dissolved. You see, this man belongs to a group of people who were trying to destabilize the party during elections last year but we dissolved the committee because of gross indiscipline and that is the reason he can come out that way. As opposed to his claims, the party is intact and strong. Mr. Chilangwa and the entire executive are discharging their duties well,” Mr. Musunga said.