By CHARLES MUSONDA

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted a 23-year-old bus conductor for assaulting a patron in a bar brawl.

Before Magistrate Nthandose Chabala was Benson Soko, who was found guilty of assaulting Angel Kunda, a 26-year-old businessman, at Kabs Mall in Kabulonga on December 4, 2016. The court heard that on the material day, Mr. Kunda was having some good time with his friend Martin Sinkamba, a 27-year-old footballer, when they were attacked by Soko and his friends.

Sinkamba testified that he and Mr. Kunda were buying food outside the bar when they were attacked by the assailants.

He said some of the attackers were armed with objects, forcing him and Mr. Kunda to flee the scene but they were pursued until the victim fell to the ground. Sinkamba, who was ahead of Mr. Kunda, then hid in the flowers but was able to clearly see Soko hit Mr. Kunda on the head as there was light.

The court heard that the assailants then undressed Mr. Kunda and robbed him of his valuables including a mobile phone after which he was taken to Mtendere police post in an unconscious state.

Soko was later apprehended at a shebeen.

Magistrate Chabala found that it was not in dispute that Mr. Kunda was taken to Mtendere police post in an unconscious state and that his eyes and lips were swollen.

She also found as a fact that Soko was later apprehended and he did not challenge evidence from prosecution witnesses and contents of the medical report signed by a medical doctor.

“From the totality of the evidence, I find that the prosecution have proved their case beyond any reasonable doubt and I convict the accused accordingly,” she said.

In mitigation, Soko told the court that he was married with one school going child, adding that he and his family lived in a rented house.

The matter comes up today for sentencing.