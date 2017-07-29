By CHARLES MUSONDA

A 30-YEAR-OLD bricklayer of Kanyama compound has appeared in court for killing his pregnant wife and her unborn baby.

Before Lusaka Magistrate Racheal Mwansa was Dickson Siampika, who is alleged to have killed Jane Siampika, who was 10 months pregnant.

It is alleged that between September 6 and 9, 2016 Siampika beat his wife who later gave birth to a stillborn baby and she too died at University Teaching Hospital.

Magistrate Mwansa explained to a crestfallen Siampika that he would be appearing before her for mention as the court awaited instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit him to the High Court, which has jurisdiction to try the case.

In the same court, a 37-year-old graphic designer appeared for obtaining K380, 000 cash by false pretences.

Before the court was Mando Kapemba Mulikita of house number 166 Roma Site in Lusaka. It is alleged that on dates unknown but between July 2013 and February 2017 Mulikita, with intent to defraud, obtained the money from Horizontal Properties Limited by pretending that he had a piece of land in Lusaka West for sale to Horizontal Properties Limited when in fact not.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old unemployed man of John Laing compound has appeared in court for aggravated robbery involving items worth K26, 900.

It is alleged that on April 19, 2017, Jonathan Bwalya, with other unknown persons, stole from Beatrice Mulilo a microwave, electric kettle, toaster, food processor, cooler box, plasma TV, J1 ACE phone, and a Huawei Y560 phone.

Other items stolen were an apple iPhone, a bicycle, two laptops, two rechargeable lamps, curtains and groceries all valued at K26, 900.