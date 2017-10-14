By Grace Chaile Lesoetsa

THE Zambia Body building Federation and Fitness needs K45 000 to send two body builders to South Africa for Mr Southern Africa Championship to be held on October 21 .

ZBBFF general secretary Brown Ng’ambi said reigning Mr Zambia champion Sylvester Mwila and William Sinyangwe are set to represent Zambia at the competition.

Ng’ambi appealed for sponsorship from the corporate world to enable Mwila and Sinyangwe compete in the event which will serve as a qualification for Mr Arnold Classics championship.

“We are in need of K45, 000 to send our two body builders to South Africa for Mr Southern Africa Championship. I am appealing to the corporate world to come on board and assist us raise this money,” he said.

He said the two builders were in shape and looking forward to lifting the title.

Meanwhile, Ng’ambi said the executive committee was committed to taking the sport in all the nine provinces of Zambia.

He noted that having bodybuilders from other parts of Zambia will increase competition especially during Mr Zambia Championship.