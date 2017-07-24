By GRACE CHAILE LESOETSA

WOMEN beach volleyball in Zambia is receiving resistance because some parents are not happy with their daughters wearing bikinis, Teulings Youth challenge beach volleyball coordinator Isaac Tembo has revealed.

In an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Tembo said the number of girls participating in the Teulings Youth Challenge beach volleyball league at OYDC is small because parents were not happy with their daughters parading “naked” in public.

He said it has been difficult to break the Zambian culture which believes a woman’s bra and pant was not for the public eye.

“Beach volleyball was introduced recently and the response from the female side has been lukewarm. We have few girls taking part in this sport because some parents are against their children wearing bikinis,” he said.

He however said they are breaking the barrier by allowing the girls to play in leggings or bum shots and a T-shirt.

He disclosed that some Arab countries are allowed to compete in long sleeved T-shirts’ and leggings.

Tembo was impressed with the performance of the girls so far saying Zambia had a potential to send a team at the Olympics in a few years’ time.

He called on the corporate world to come on board to support the sport.

“I will be going to Western Province to host a coaching clinic. The province is conducive for beach volleyball because of it being sandy. We also want to introduce the game in schools and they will be allowed to use the OYDC court for their games,” he said.

Tembo advised the young players to combine sports with education if they want to become successful in life.

He noted that sport was a career that can end with just an injury, but if combined with education, the players will avoid turning into destitutes after retiring from volleyball.