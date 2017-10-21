By Mailesi Banda

ACCOUNTANTS have been advised to adhere to their professional calling and remain honest, transparent and ethical in the provision of financial information to investors for them to make informed decisions.

Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants, chief executive officer, Hapenga Kabeta said investment in different sectors of developing countries like Zambia was very cardinal to alleviating poverty hence the need to have informed investors into the economy.

Dr. Kabeta said professional accountants are key in building investor confidence and in helping in the allocation of capital by measuring rates of return and measuring the market growth potential in the intended sector of investment.

According to the September issue of the Accountant Journal, he said it was the role of accountants to provide investors with reliable financial information and assist them with their investment decisions

“Accountants should take up their role of helping investors understand and know their investment options and this role must be taken seriously by all the professional accountants in the country,” Dr. Kabeta said.

Dr. Kabeta explained that as government and their planning authorities determined the direction in which the economy was going, professional accountants played a critical role by providing reliable and accurate financial information which is particularly important in the area of economic planning and development.

He said accountants played an integrative role in the central planning process which is essential in the desired growth of the economy. “The information provided by accountants in the economic development of a country is vital in the evaluation of existing available resources as they limit the available in selecting the course of action,”

Dr. Kabeta said. Dr. Kabeta also said it was important that accountants helped protect investors with the prediction of future economic trends in order to control economic cycles.