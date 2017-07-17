By AARON CHIYANZO

A BABOON has survived an electric shock after it tampered with a transformer at the Livingstone Power Station, plunging over 50,000 households and some parts of Western Province in a power blackout for five hours, ZESCO spokesperson Henry Kapata has confirmed.

Mr Kapata explained that the baboon had interferred with the ‘A’ station, B3 and B5 high voltage machines in the early hours of yesterday.

He told the Daily Nation that quick response by the utility company saved the baboon which had its palms burnt.

Mr Kapata reiterated that a human being would not have survived the ordeal and it was by luck that the baboon had survived.

He explained that the baboon survived the electric shock because baboons have highly insulated palms.

“If was a human being, he wouldn’t have survived that electric shock. Luckily, baboons have highly insulated palms” said Mr Kapata.

He said that the utility company had since rectified the situation and that power had been restored.

Mr Kapata said that the disturbance had nothing to do with load-shedding but was just an accident involving a curious animal.

He said that the rescued baboon had been taken by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for resuscitation.