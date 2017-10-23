By Buumba Chimbulu

ECONOMIST Lubinda Habazoka, has cautioned Government not to go an extra mile in accessing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) package as doing so may push the country in a financial distress, leading to a stunted economy.

Dr. Habazoka emphasised that the IMF package was for countries which were in a financial distress which he said was not the case for Zambia.

He said Government may end up putting in place measures which would only hurt the economy and the people while taking the country back to Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative if it pushed too much.

“Whether we need an IMF package or not, I think we do not need it because it is going to put extra conditions on Government such as further increasing prices on fuel and electricity. The IMF is created to assist countries that are in financial distress, now I would not call our position much of a distress,

“I think we do not need conditions from our external multilateral partners in growing our economy, the IMF should periodically come to support us in balance of payments and stabilising the currency but for us to get the package, I am not for the idea, ” he said.

Dr. Habazoka observed the need for Government to mobilise foreign exchange to settle its debt. He also called on Government to commit itself to the sinking fund which would assist in paying back old debt as they fell due.

“What we are just lacking is forex to balance up our payments because we are spending a lot on debt service. Our debt service calls for us to demand for forex for us to liquidate out debt,

“I think what the IMF wants to see is us being committed towards the coming up of a sinking fund with resources that are going to be identified specifically for debt that we have acquired,” Dr. Habazoka said.