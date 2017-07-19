By OSCAR MALIPENGA

JESUITS Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has described as “worrisome” the attempt to set the premises of The Daily Nation Newspaper offices ablaze and the gutting of Lusaka City Market.

JCTR has since demanded that incidents be individually investigated and reports on the same be publicly shared so as to end speculations.

In a statement issued to the Daily Nation, Media and information officer Tendai Posiana said JCTR was hopeful that solutions to end violence would be given to ensure public safety and that the perpetrators, if any, be brought to book within the law.

“In the recent past, we have witnessed very worrisome incidents of violence that have led to the loss of people’s property and the threatened loss of people’s lives. Sadly, these events appear to increase in intensity and have become more frequent. With the recent one being the gutting of a section of the Lusaka City Market and a reported attempt to set the premises of The Daily Nation Newspaper offices ablaze.

“Speculation of the cause behind these incidents had widely been shared with some claiming that these were acts of sabotage and others calling them cases of arson,” Ms Posiana said.

She said on the premise, government instituted investigations into the many incidents and consequently a declaration under Article 31 of the Constitution was made by President Edgar Lungu to the effect that a situation existed which if allowed to continue could lead to a state of public emergency.

“Fortunately, the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, in a media briefing on Saturday reported that investigations into the case of the Lusaka City Market confirm that the cause of the inferno was in fact by an act falling under one of the above mentioned criminal acts and some suspects in relation to the same are held in custody,” she said.

Ms Posiana said however said during the period, JCTR’s concern remains that social justice was promoted and that the ordinary Zambian lives and thrives in a society within which they feel safe and protected.

“Our hope therefore is that the regulations made for this period remain reasonable, proportional and above all must be temporary.

“In addition, JCTR hopes that the judicial system maintains its role and stays a relevant tool in ensuring legality of actions and holding those who abuse their power accountable. On this premise, we advise the common Zambian to seek redress through the court system for any grievance they may have and to be patient, compliant, vigilant and knowledgeable during this period,” Ms Posiana said.