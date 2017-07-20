By KALOBWE BWALYA

SENIOR Chief Mukuni must apologize to the Zambian people and government for taking a divisive and partisan stance on the incarceration of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia Jubilee Coalition Provincial Coordinator in Muchinga Province Francis Kapyanga, said Senior Chief Mukuni should instead be a parent and a unifying factor in matters of national interest.

Mr Kapyanga said the role of traditional leadership in modern Africa, especially in Zambia, was very vital because it was a paragon of wisdom for national unity, peace, tranquility, preservation of cultural values and development.

He appealed to Senior Chief Mukuni and other traditional leaders to be proactive and engage the government on matters of national interest instead of going political which was technically against the culture and values as a people.

He has also asked the traditional leaders in Southern Province who have suspended the celebration of traditional ceremonies citing the incarceration of HH to immediately lift the suspension and accord the people the opportunity to celebrate the ceremonies as they promoted unity and love.

“Traditional leaders are more of guardians for every citizen of our country regardless of colour, tribe, political and regional inclination,

“Every Zambian, therefore, expects Senior Chief Mukuni to play a mediatory role between the government and UPND instead of going the divisive stance which has resulted in him exchanging political blows with politicians who are his own children,” he said.

He said the MMD government under President Levy Mwanawasa created a task force on corruption and later arrested President Frederick Chiluba on corruption allegations.

“Again no single chief in Zambia demanded for his release or cancelled the celebration of traditional ceremonies to press for his release, therefore, we find the current scenario with some Southern Province chiefs appalling,” said Mr Kapyanga.