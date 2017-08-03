Dear Editor,

Zambia has in recent past witnessed an increase in spousal killings.

Spousal killing is a scenario where a husband kills the wife and vice versa. In other cases, lovers slay or kill each other.

The reasons leading to spousal killing are many and varied. It can be due to marital infidelity.

This is when someone has sex with a person who is not their wife, husband or partner.

The other reason contributing to spousal killing is the failure by the husband to provide for his family when need arises.

Depriving each other of the conjugal right or depriving each other sex in simple terms.

Lack of premarital counselling for the people contemplating marriage can be cited as another reason leading to spousal killing. The list is endless.

Whatever difference the spouses have, there is need for communication in order to amicably resolve the marital turbulence.

Couples and lovers should be slow to anger in an event of altercation or argument.

In this respect, anger management becomes paramount in averting spousal killings.

This is because spousal killings occurs mostly due to anger. When a person is angry, she or he loses temper and resort to killing the spouse or lover.

Early this year, prominent Lusaka businessman and owner of Auto Force, Reeves Malambo was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend, Benos Shabu at her home in Ibex Hill.

Last month, a teacher in Chipata beheaded his wife who was a nurse in Nakonde as she was alleged to have an extra marital affair.

And most recently, Peter Siwale, the Managing Director of Acumen Logistics Limited of Lusaka’s Meanwood Kwamwena residential area shot dead his wife, Charity Namuko and her lover, Andrew Chibeka both teachers of Crown Academy in Kaunda Square Stage 2.

Peter trailed his wife and her lover with a car. He found them in a romantic state. This act infuriated Peter who drove them to his house where he shot the duo dead at the couple’s home in the presence of their children.

Some civil society organizations and the church have expressed concern at the rising cases of spousal killings.

In view of this, there is need to counsel couples and people in general on anger management. This measure will definitely avert spousal killings which skyrocketed in recent.

Lastly, there is need for divine intervention through prayers because no problem is insurmountable to prayer

ELEMIYA PHIRI,