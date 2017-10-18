BY Sandra Machima

THERE is no enemity when it comes to seeking God, and therefore it is time for Zambia to pray and plead to God for peace and reconciliation as a prerequisite of a Christian nation, says Church of God Cathedral of Miracles senior pastor Naison Nyonyo.

Bishop Nyonyo asked Zambians to commit and pray for all those who do not even believe in the power of prayer and reconciliation, noting the declared day of national prayer and fasting should not be taken for granted because that was the time people communicated to God.

“With a prayer, everything is possible and I am urging Zambians to take time to reflect and pray for others during this period so that they too can come to understand the importance of this day,” he said.

The clergyman charged that those who were not interested in attending the prayer day should be remembered in prayers, saying Zambia was a blessed nation with people who were willing to sacrifice for the sake of others.

He urged the people of Zambia not to listen to individuals who wanted to mislead them, but that the focus should be on prayers, if God was to answer their prayers.

“We are a Christian nation and it is not arguable that each and everyone needs God’s guidance, and therefore this day must be honoured and give glory to the Lord,” he said.

The clergyman said the declared prayer and fasting day by the National House of Prayers should be taken seriously and as matter of showing love and unity, saying it was vital for everyone to reflect and ensure they observed the prayer and fasting period that was aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation.

Bishop Nyonyo reiterated that true reconciliation and peace comes with humility and humbleness. He saiddisrespecting prayers was a mockery to God, noting it was therefore vital that each and every one committed themselves to God to receive their grace.

“Today is a special day which is dedicated to God and this must be practised by love for one another so that our country remains the beckon of peace and unity,” he said.

Recently, the National House of Prayer board announced a 40-day period of prayer and fasting, which started on September 9 to October 18 under the theme, “promoting peace and reconciliation and consolidating national unity in diversity.