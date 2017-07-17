…As Julias Situmbeko joins Zanaco

By MICHAEL MIYOBA

ALEX Ngonga has rejoined Power Dynamo’s after spending two years at CF Mounana of Gabon.

Power Dynamos Chief Executive Officer Ricky Mamfunda confirmed the development to Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka.

Manfunda said the club was committed to reinforcing the team in its quest to contesting for the MTN/FAZ Super division title.

“One of our key players, Alex Ngonga has rejoined Power Dynamos after talks with the Gabonese side FC Moumana were concluded.

“The team is intact so far and we look forward to reinforcing the team once the coach identifies some players as we still have a few day to go before the transfer window is closed,” Manfunda said.

Ngonga joined Mounana in May 2015, after impressing them in the Confederation Cup that season when they met Power in the second round of the competition.

He was Power’s 2014 Player of the Year after scoring 10 goals for the Kitwe club.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos have confirmed the departure of midfielder Jullius Situmbeko, who has joined defending champions Zanaco.

The 22-year old, who was in the stands as Power Dynamos defeated Lumwana Radiants 3-1 in the two sides’ Week 17 fixture, is expected to travel to Lusaka to agree personal terms this week.

In an interview with Daily Nation Sports, Manfunda said Situmbeko had joined Zanaco but could not disclose the transfer fee.

Situmbeko joined Power Dynamos from Konkola Blades at the beginning of the 2013 season and scored seven league goals in the four and a half years he spent at the Ndeke-based outfit.

While at Power Dynamos, he won the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield twice (2013 and 2016), including a runners-up medal in the same competition in 2015. Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos edged Real Nakonde 2-1 to reclaim second position on the Super League after a Week 17 match played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The victory pushed Dynamos to 29 points, five points behind leaders Napsa Stars.

Jimmy Nkongo put Dynamos ahead in the 34th minute before Given Mubanga equalized in the 47th minute through a penalty. Mwansa Nsofwa scored the winner for Dynamos in the 75th minute with a long range cracker.