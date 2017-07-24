By AARON CHIYANZO

THE Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) in its current form is not inspiring as it has failed to use its teeth to bite corrupt sacred cows who still feel they are untouchable, Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) national secretary Raphael Nakacinda has charged.

The MMD chief has suggested a major overhaul and restructuring of ACC to make the commission more responsive and effective.

Mr Nakacinda charged that ACC, in its current form was not operating according to its expected mandate.

He said that there were a lot of sacred cows engaging themselves in corrupt practices but still were left untouched.

Mr Nakacinda wondered why the ACC laissez-faire approach when it came to pinning down political figures when the Head of State had given it teeth and a go-ahead to bite.

He said in an interview with the Daily Nation that ACC was not inspiring and that there was maybe need for major restructuring.

Mr Nakacinda noted that some previous Governments had not given the commission enough room to pin down sacred cows but that it was no longer the case.

“We understand in the previous Government, ACC was told that it cannot even investigate ministers. But if President Lungu has given them teeth not to spare anyone involved in corruption, then they should not be any sacred cows who cannot be touched.

“So far no one can say that they are satisfied with the operations of ACC, there are still corrupt people who are untouchable” he said. Mr Nakacinda said that ACC was supposed to operate independently, without fear or favour as was mandated to.

He reiterated that there should not be any corrupt individuals but untouchable, when it came to ACC executing its duties.

Mr Nakacinda however emphasized that it was not the case in Zambia, as some political elements were still corruptly taking the law in their own hands under the watchful eye of ACC.

He suggested a major overhaul in the structures of ACC to make it more responsive and effective.