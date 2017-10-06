By ANNIE ZULU

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is disappointed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) who had requested to investigate one of his ministers and yet they were delaying to update him on the outcome.

“I received a report of wrong doing on the part of one minister and I told ACC you can go ahead and deal with this matter.

“Up to now they have not dealt with the matter and I want to find out why because they are the ones who tip us. If ACC tells me a minister is corrupt, I will give them latitude to investigate.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony at State House yesterday, the President said those found wanting would be dealt with by the ACC.

He said he would not direct ACC to arrest anyone for corruption, but that they should make their own decisions.

“If they don’t investigate and they take years, what can I do?

“It is not right to just come and say you suspect one is corrupt and so drop him. That is not how we drop people. But occasionally, I will call them and ask them for the progress.

“It is the role of the ACC and police to investigate allegations of corruption and crime,” Mr Lungu said.

“My ministers and permanent secretaries are now scared of making decisions for fear of being accused of corruption,” President Lungu said.

The President said he did not want a paralysis in the system because of what was being said outside by detractors.

He has since advised Government officials not to be scared so long as they followed regulations to deliver to the Zambian people.

“In the last one month there has been this hype about corruption. Corruption this, corruption that, yes that is why ACC is there. They will do their part and if they find you wanting the law will deal with you,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu added that some senior government officials had also been telling him to fire some people on suspicion of corruption in the US$42 million fire tender, but would not do so as corruption could only be fought with evidence.

“Those who come to me saying fire that one for corruption, bring evidence and I will lay it before ACC,” he said.

The President also reiterated that his government would not be distracted from fulfilling its manifesto promises to the citizens by those senselessly throwing unjustified allegations.

President Lungu swore in Simon Miti as principal private secretary to the President, Patrick Kangwa as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Mabvuto Sakala as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education and Yande Mwape as National Coordinator at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

Others were Dr Ngosa Simbyakula as ambassador to the United States of America, Alfreda Mwamba as ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, Anthony Mukwita as ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany and Topply Lubaya as ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

President Lungu urged the newly sworn officials to deliver to his expectations and to the people because he had confidence in them.