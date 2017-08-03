By Kalobwe Bwalya

SOME unscrupulous people are on loose in Lusaka’s Kamwala area reigning terror and three people have since been abducted, it has been learnt.

One of the eye witness who sought anonymity said her friend, was approached by some smart looking men who showed her their Identity cards and told her to accompany them to the police for questioning on allegation that she was driving a stolen car.

When she tried to argue and reason with them, she was threatened to be embarrassed.

She explained that her friend was later handcuffed and they all jumped into her vehicle and drove around town almost all day and that was when she came to realize that she had been abducted.

The woman was later asked to withdraw all her money from an ATM spot for her to be released.

She obliged and withdrew all the monies and gave them and secured her freedom.

Apparently two other persons were also abducted in a similar fashion and one of the victims, a man, was swindled K50, 000.

It has been further reported that one of the bandits has since been arrested and it was believed there were over 30 thieves on loose using the same tricks to fleece money from their victims.