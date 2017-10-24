By Creavate Chituta

THE Government in North Western Province has vaccinated more than 8,000 herds of cattle against foot and mouth disease (FMD) out of the targeted 20,000 since the exercise started in the area last week.

The areas covered include Chavuma, Kabompo and Zambezi districts and the exercise is being undertaken by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Provincial Veterinary Officer (PVO) Peter Banda said by Sunday, Chavuma had vaccinated 2,000 out of the total target of 4,000 while Kabompo had vaccinated 1,435 out of the target of 3,000 and Zambezi 4,671 out of the target of 13,000 totaling to 20 000 herds of cattle to be vaccinated.

The idea is to create a buffer zone as a way of blocking the disease from further spreading to other districts, Dr Banda said.

Dr. Banda observed that the vaccination exercise was progressing well so far.

He was speaking to National Agricultural Information Services (NAIS) during the monitoring of the exercise in Kabompo recently. The PVO further said headquarters had also bought another 20 000 doses of vaccines to cover areas affected by the disease after creating a buffer zone.

Dr. Banda explained that earlier, the province had received 20,000 doses of vaccines bought by headquarters to contain the disease following an outbreak in the three areas.

And Kabompo central veterinary assistant Cornelius Mweemba, who is heading the vaccination team in Kabompo, said the programme was progressing well but that by keeping the animals in the plains farmers were making it difficult to vaccinate them.

Earlier, Dr. Banda paid a courtesy call on Chavuma District Commissioner Benjamin Mufunga.

He told the DC that a team from the district and provincial office in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock was on the ground trying to contain the disease by first creating a buffer zone before moving to the infected areas to eradicate the disease.

He said work had started in all three district since his office received the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Chavuma District Commissioner Benjamin Mufunga reaffirmed government commitment to eradicating the outbreak disease in the district.

Mr. Mufunga commended Government through the ministry of Fisheries and Livestock for responding to the farmers’ concerns to eradicate FMD in the district through vaccinations.

Meanwhile, livestock farmers in Kabompo and Zambezi have praised government for supporting them by providing the vaccines for containing livestock farmers FMD in the province.