By MUKOSELA KASALWE

THREE Chinese nationals and two Zambians have been arrested for illegal possession of 25 rhino horn pieces weighing an astonishing 32.2 kilogramms in a joint operation by the Zambia Revenue Authority and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts public relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe said the suspects were nabbed at the Chanida border post which links Zambia to Mozambique.

In a statement availed to the Daily Nation yesterday, he said the suspects would soon appear in court.

Mr Kalembwe has assured the nation that no rhinos had been poached in Zambia’s national parks nor had any rhino horns been stolen from Government stockpiles as reported by some sections of social media which made rounds online.

He said a Chinese woman had been arrested at Oliver Tambo Airport in South Africa who was in possession of 11 rhino horns which were found in her luggage.

‘‘The Ministry of Tourism and Arts Department of National Parks and Wildlife working with the Zambia Revenue Authority has arrested three Chinese nationals and two Zambians for illegal possession of 25 rhino horn pieces weighing 32.2 kilogrammes,’’ he said.

Mr Kalembwe said the same Chinese woman is believed to have travelled from Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to Hong Kong via Johannesburg where she was arrested and had since appeared in court in South Africa.

He said the Department of National Parks together with other security wings have contacted the South African authorities to provide details of the suspect in order to carry out further investigations and to establish how the luggage containing rhino horns eluded security check points at the airport and to verify the source of the contraband.