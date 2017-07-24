By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

FOURTY-FOUR fuel tankers from Zambia are marooned in Tanzania because they are not installed with the Global Positioning System, says Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country, Benson Chali.

Mr Chali told ZNBC that most Zambian fuel transporters have not installed GPS on their vehicles, but that the Tanzanian government has enforced legislation which demands that all bulk haulage carriers be installed with the tracking device.

He said at enforcement, 44 Zambian tankers without GPS were in that country and could not be allowed to proceed without the apparatus.

The Tanzanian authorities evoked the new regulations requiring fuel tankers moving fuel from Tanzania to have GPS installed.

Mr Chali said at the time the new regulations were enforced, there were already 44 Zambian oil tankers in Tanzania.

Mr. Chali has since called on Zambian fuel transporters to ensure they installed their vehicles with GPS to ease movement to Tanzania.

He has also called on all haulage companies with business interests in Tanzania to invest in trailers measuring 12.5 meters long and not the long trailers of 13,5 meters.

He said long trailers were not allowed on Tanzanian roads because of the mountainous terrain that has sharp corners unlike the Zambian terrain which was mostly flat land.