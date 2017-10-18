By Terence Miselo

Copperbelt-based artiste David Tembo aka 2Kind signed under Jerahyo Inc has announced the release of a new single for the summer season dubbed ‘Today is Today’.

The single set to be out on Monday October 23rd is produced by the versatile and Kopala-influenced producer Shenky Shugah for Shugah Sounds.

This will be 2Kind’s biggest release this summer as he prepares for more productions for his debut album. The artiste plans to conquer the music terrain with this latest single.

It is specifically a party and dance mood track that is mainly talking about all the cherished and exciting weekend moments that come every time one is with a loved one. With 2Kind himself hailing from the Copperbelt, there is a lot of evidence of the song having lots of Kopala slang in its lyrical content.

The song is surely set to feature among some of the instant hits because of the first-time sing along effect.