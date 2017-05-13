By NATION REPORTER

I AM not a political prostitute like many other politicians! I am still HH’s vice and shall never abandon him, come rain, come sunshine, says UPND vice president for administration Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba.

He was reacting to assertions that the opposition party leadership had abandoned their leader following the arrest and detention of Mr Hakainde Hichilema on charges of treason a month ago.

According to his Facebook account under the name “Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba”, the former Kasama Member of Parliament and Defence minister charged that he was not one to hide like a ‘‘horrified scared cat’’.

Mr Mwamba said those speculating about him abandoning HH must be allowed to continue dreaming, adding that “that’s their wish, I am not a political prostitute like many other politicians”.

Fondly known as GBM, the UPND vice president has been conspicuously missing from the public eye, including at court proceedings for Mr Hichilema.

But Mr Mwamba has told those curious about his whereabouts to stop meddling in his private business.

He charged in his posting that he would never desert his president as his record stood firm with reference to his relationship with late president Michael Sata during his PF days in opposition.

“I can prove my point. I didn’t abandon late Sata when he was at his lowest moment politically and economically; I stood by him up to the time he achieved what he wanted to be, President.

“Even now, I will not abandon my president HH despite his incarceration by (President) Edgar Lungu’s PF/MMD regime on trumped up charges,” he said.

He charged that there was a scheme against him by his enemies who wanted to create confusion in the party following the arrest of their leader.

He said his loyalty was still to the UPND president and that the party shall emerge victorious; “we shall overcome not too long from now”.

“This is a scheme they have come up with to destabilize our party which will not succeed at all.

“My appeal to you all our members and supporters is to remain steadfast, focused and loyal to the president and the party as your leadership is still intact,” he said.

Recent media reports speculated that Mr Mwamba was spotted in Swaziland, Mauritania and other countries in the SADC region where he was reportedly seeking political asylum.

It was reported that in Swaziland King Mswati III rejected his claims that the situation in Zambia had generated into a political crisis.