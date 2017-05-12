By OSCAR MALIPENGA

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) in Central Province, has arrested a teacher of Ndola for money laundering involving over K200,000.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo named the teacher as Jane Katongo, 40, of House No. 25 Chavuma Avenue, in Kansenshi.

Ms Katongo said Katongo had been arrested for theft by servant and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Ms Katongo, a teacher at a named school in Ndola, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st February, 2010, and 28th February, 2017, did steal K282, 779.48 in salaries, property of the Republic of Zambia.

It is alleged that Ms Katongo was the widow and administrator to the estate of her late husband, Justine Zimba, who was also a teacher in the Ministry of General Education and died in 2009 during the process of being transferred from Chama District to Chibombo District.

“Having full knowledge of this information, (Ms Katongo) concealed the death of her husband from the authorities and continued to draw the deceased’s salary for seven years which was being credited to his account in Chibombo district where he never reported due to his untimely death,” she said.

Ms Katongo said the suspect was currently on police bond and would appear in court soon.

And in a separate incident, Ms Katongo said the ACC in Lusaka arrested and jointly charged three people for money laundering activities involving over K2 million.

She identified those arrested and jointly charged as Dickens Muduka Tembo, 43, of Plot No. 9812/557C Nyumba Yanga in Lusaka, Angela Ing’utu Nyambe, 32, of the same abode and Raymond Ndeule Muzumala, 43, of Plot No. 41 Katapa Street in Libala Stage 1, for obtaining goods (money) by false pretences and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia.