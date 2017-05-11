By OSCAR MALIPENGA

THE World Bank has approved a U$S 32.80 million for Zambia to improve rural livelihoods in the Eastern Province.

The World Bank’s board of executive directors yesterday approved a $32.80 million to improve rural livelihoods, reduce deforestation and unsustainable agricultural practice in the Eastern Province of Zambia.

An estimated 214,955 people will directly benefit from this project, and of these, at least 30 percent would be female.

The key beneficiaries would be people in rural communities located in the nine districts–Chipata, Lundazi, Mambwe, Petauke, Katete, Sinda, Chidazi, Vubwi and Nyimba of the Eastern Province.

The project will also support capacity-strengthening activities that will emphasize multisector coordination and transition to low carbon development.

World Bank Country Manager for Zambia Ina Ruthenberg said the project would create an enabling environment for Zambia to benefit from future emissions reduction payments, through a BioCarbon Fund.

And Climate Smart Agriculture for Africa region coordinator Ademola Braimoh observed that the majority of people in Eastern Province lived in rural areas with their livelihoods dependent on agriculture and natural resources, which leads to unsustainable farming practices.

“The project specifically targets adoption of climate-smart technologies by smallholders, increasing the productivity and climate benefits they receive from these technologies,” he said

The Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape project funds include $17 million International Development Association (IDA) credit, a Global Environment Facility (GEF) grant of $8.05 million, and a BioCarbon Fund (BioCF) grant of $7.75 million.