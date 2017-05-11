By Prisca Lubingu-Banda

POLICE have not yet responded to the Human Rights Commission’s (HRC) demand for an inquest into the mysterious death of Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Flight Sergeant Mark Choongwa who died at Woodlands Police station on March 18.

On April 11 HRC recommended that an inquest be instituted into the death of the ZAF officer to establish who was behind his death.

HRC chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said that given the explanations by different witnesses interviewed by the Commission during its investigations, it was important to open up an inquest to get to the bottom of the matter.

Mr Mwandenga said the holding of an inquest may help to resolve the critical issue of who should be charged with the murder of the officer

The police were then give a 28-day ultimatum for the inquest after the recommendations were not responded to.

HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said by yesterday the police had two more days in which to respond.

And when contacted for a comment Police spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo referred all queries to the ministries of home affairs and defence.

Flt Sgt Choongwa, 34, was allegedly apprehended for a traffic offence near Cummings Bar in Nyumba Yanga and detained at Woodlands Police station where he met his death.