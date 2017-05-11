By KALOBWE BWALYA

PRESIDENT Uhuru Kenyatta should mentor his older brother Odinga to tone down on his political rhetoric, PF Western Province Youth Chairperson Honzy Mang’wato has advised.

Mr Mang’wato said, Mr Odinga must stop calling for open support for the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema while treason charges was currently active before Zambian courts of law.

He said Kenyans’ memories were still fresh on the bloody scenes of the 2007 perpetuated killings when the opposition leader, like HH, refused to accept electoral defeat.

“GBM was in the news this week calling the government of President Lungu intolerant when he has a spectacular record of beating his wife.

“Odinga, however, has not slowed down on his thirsty for blood and instability within and beyond Kenyan borders.

“Last week, we heard the blood thirst tribal oriented Odinga beat the war drums yet again except this time it was not to attack his usual Kikuyu tribal enemies in Kenya, he is baying for Zambians blood.

“GBM has been reported to have beaten his wife and threatened to beat anyone else who does not agree with him. How can he call Lungu‘s administration intolerant regarding matters that were in court?” he asked.