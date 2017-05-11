By Justina Mulenga

MTN Zambia has successfully introduced a free-on-demand service providing trusted public service information on any type of mobile phone known as the 667 mobile service to be used by all Zambians across the country especially those in rural areas, MTN Zambia Chief Marketing Officer, Felix Kamenga has said.

Speaking at the launch which was held at Latitude 15 Restaurant yesterday, Mr Kamenga said that the information service, called ‘The 667 Service’, was designed to be very easy to use, and was specifically developed to be of service to all Zambians.

He said that the service was mainly developed to accommodate all mobile phone users particularly those with simple mobile phones.

“As MTN Zambia, we are committed to create platforms that will empower Zambians while improving the lives of our key stakeholders in various communities where we operate,” he said.

Mr Kamenga said that MTN was driven by the belief that the needs of its customers and their desires to meet them should not be limited to only providing innovative telecommunication products and services but be a part of their entire sustainability cycle.

He said that the 667 mobile service would enable customers to find trusted information on a range of topics, including nutrition and agriculture by simply dialling the number.

He also said that the 667 Service was available in clearly spoken English, Bemba and Nyanja which would make the service accessible to Zambians regardless of age, education and literacy.

“To get a voice version, one would have to dial 667 or a message version by dialling *667#,” he said.

More topics and messages will be added to The 667 Service which would include adolescent reproductive health (supported by CABI and the Ministry of Agriculture), and health recipes (sponsored by CABI, the GSMA, and the National Food and Nutrition Commission).