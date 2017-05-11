By Oscar Malipenga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will do his part to ensure that Zambia and China’s mutual cooperation continue to grow to greater heights.

The Head of State has assured the Chinese government that his administration was on course implementing all the Chinese-funded programmes.

He said this yesterday at State House when Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of African affairs Mr. Zhang Ming paid a courtesy on him.

President Lungu said he was grateful that the Chinese government was pushing the agenda of cooperation between the two countries as announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I can assure you that we will do our part to ensure that our mutual cooperation continues gaining and grow to greater heights; so you are welcome,” President Lungu told Mr Zhang.

Mr. Zhang was accompanied to State House by deputy director in the department of African affairs Mr. Dai Bing, Chinese ambassador to Zambia Mr. Yang Youming, his vice secretary Mr. Wu Xiaofeng and deputy division head Mr. Wang Xianda.

Mr. Zhang delivered a message of goodwill and greetings to President Lungu and the Zambian people from President Xi.

He commended President Lungu for maintaining peace, unity and national prosperity after the August 11, 2016, general elections.

“China has every reason to believe in the national economic development of Zambia aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“China and Zambia enjoy good, cordial relations of friendship for the two peoples which has stood the test of time,” he said.

Mr. Zhang said he was happy that Chinese projects in Zambia which his government had been investing in were progressing well.

He said Chinese investment in Zambia reached US$360 million in 2016 alone.

Mr. Zhang said according to China’s statistics, there were over 30 projects being implemented in Zambia by the Chinese government.

He said the Chinese government attached great importance to the expansion and rehabilitation of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka and the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.