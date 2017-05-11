By LINDA TEMBO

PIONEER ASSOCIATION a group within the Catholic Church, has launched a campaign aimed at combating alcohol abuse in Zambia.

The purpose of the Association is to address the problems that comes with alcohol abuse.

Addressing a press conference, National Director Fr. Charles Searsn SJ, said it was worrying the rate at which alcohol was being sold in Zambia and that the Pioneer Association work together with the Church, families, individuals and the State to fight the abuse of alcohol.

Fr. Searsn has announced that the Pioneer Association, which is an official body within the Catholic Church, would hold a congress to discuss alcohol related effects in Zambia from 21st to 27th August, 2017.

“According to the 2014 World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, Zambian women were ranked high in terms of beer drinking which is very worrying,” he said.

He appealed to the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to ensure that the National Alcohol Policy in Zambia was enacted.

“We are hoping that the Ministery of Heath will soon officially announce that Government has operationalised the National Alcohol Policy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Setridah Banda said alcoholism in Zambia was a problem affecting the nation particularly the youths.

“Youths take alcohol for fun not knowing that they are putting their lives at risk. When you go to the graveyard, there are many youths who are buried because of alcohol abuse,” she said.

She appealed to Government to enact this policy so that alcohol was regulated in Zambia.

“Many youths are dying. And it is hurting us, as youths in Zambia.” she said.

“About 12 different African countries are coming to Lusaka Zambia for the first time and they will bring their National Alcohol Policy to show what the church and their governments are doing to reduce alcohol effects in the country,” he said.

He appealed to the stakeholders for financial or material assistance in order to host this international event successfully.