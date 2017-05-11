Superior Milling launches project to promote value addition

By BUUMBA CHIMBULU

SUPERIOR Milling Company limited has launched a pilot project in Chongwe District aimed at promoting value addition and supporting local farmers by buying a 50 kilograms bag of maize at K85, effective 1st June, 2017.

The project would be rolled out to some other parts of the country once the pilot was completed.

Company managing director, Peter Cottan, explained during the announcement that Superior Milling would be purchasing maize grain for the project from farmers in Chongwe which in return would reduce mealie-meal price significantly. “I want to make a commitment to you, when Superior Milling move into a District like Chongwe, we tend to engage our small scale farmers. So, our intention is that we put together purchasing power into this depot.

“When we buy maize at K85, we will be reducing our mealie-meal prices significantly from the 1st of June onwards. We will buy maize from small scale farmers, that way we are cutting are middle men,” he said.

He was speaking at the official opening of the company’s new depot in Chongwe, making it the 26th countrywide.

Mr Cottan also said his company supported Government’s call on value addition which he said needed to be developed into a well-articulated agricultural policies and strategies with emphasis on job creation.

Power tariff hike ‘blessing in disguise’

BY MAILESI BANDA

THE business sector should consider the power tariff increase as a blessing in disguise and explore opportunities available in the biofuels sub-sector, Biofuels Association of Zambia chairperson (BAZ) Thomson Sinkala has said.

Professor Sinkala suggested that the business community should not look at the proposed increase in electricity tariffs as a business challenge but rather as an opportunity to explore other energy options.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Nation, he said Zambia had great potential for biofuel energy to solve many socio-economic problems.

He stated that biofuels contributed to reducing power shortages, unemployment and rural poverty.

“Embracing the use of biofuels is the only guaranteed way of solving the energy challenge and regarding power generation in biofuels, this can be produced as a bi-product of biofuels production such as Omnicane company in Mauritius is doing or by using biofuels in power plants like Minas Gerais in Brazil,’’ he said.

He said the use of technology in the production of energy was not a challenge, adding that the focus should be to produce biofuel-based electricity competitively. He explained that unlike other power generation technologies, the value chain for biofuels was highly participatory and would economically empower Zambians, who in turn would have an increased purchasing power to afford more socio-economic products and services.

He said the biofuels industry created an opportunity for the growth of the economy as the country was endowed with the raw materials for the production of biofuels.

“Zambia can produce power from solid biofuels such as pellets from wood which is now a very large industry in Europe, America and Asia,“ Mr Sinkala said.

Luapula to showcase what it can offer

BY MAILESI BANDA

GOVERNMENT is to hold the Luapula Province Expo and Investment Conference from 26th to the 31st of July aimed at opening up business opportunities in the region.

Luapula Province minister Nickson Chilangwe said the conference was aimed at ensuring that the province attained its full potential in the development of business opportunities.

Speaking at a media launch of the Luapula expo, the minister said the conference would bring investors and the business community to the province.

Mr. Chilangwe promised investors and the business community that they would not be disappointed.

“I will ensure that I lead the investors and the business community to Luapula Province so that they can see for themselves what the region has to offer and for those that have never been to Luapula they will be amazed at the opportunities awaiting to be exploited,“ he said.

He said he was certain that after the exposition the business and farming community competing for opportunities in Lusaka and the Copperbelt would choose Luapula as the next investment destination.

He explained that the province has 33 percent of the water resources in the country and about 3,060,000 hectares of arable land, making it conducive for the growth of agricultural schemes that would contribute to the national and regional food basket.

He said with better investments in Luapula the challenge of food shortages, unemployment, high poverty levels and inadequate supply of energy could end.

He said the Luapula exposition would be used as a vehicle for the critical examining of the capacity and the potential of the province to produce goods and services and to meet that market needs of the country and the SADC region.

He said the benefits anticipated from the exposition would have positive effects on reviving the economy of Luapula and the diversification of the Zambian economy.

Stable exchange rate cheers poultry farmers

BY MAILESI BANDA

THE poultry industry has experienced growth in the first quarter of 2017 due to the stability in the exchange rate, says Poultry Association of Zambia executive manager Dominic Chanda.

Mr. Chanda said this was because raw materials used in the production of stock feed were imported.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Nation, he said the exchange rate was important to the growth of the poultry industry.

“During the first quarter of 2017 the poultry industry has received growth. This has been mainly because the Kwacha has been stable and major inputs in the stock feed production are all bought using the dollar. That is why the rate between the dollar and the Kwacha becomes significant to the growth of the industry,“ he said.

He said there were prospects of having a good crop in maize and soya beans this farming season, adding that this would further trigger the growth of the poultry industry because stock feed prices would go down.

Mr Chanda explained that the contracts signed between PAZ and soya bean crushers this year had been of lower value compared to the last two years because of the expected good harvest.

He said the price of soya cake had gone down and this has created an incentive for millers to start reducing the prices of the commodity.

He said poultry farmers were anticipating that the prices of the raw materials were likely to fall even further, adding that this would work for the benefit of the industry.

Mr Chanda said most of the farmers that had stopped rearing chickens between December 2015 and 2016 due to the unstable exchange rate had come back on board and were now doing so.

ZSIC General needs K10m to clear claims

By BUUMBA CHIMBULU

ZSIC General Insurance Limited needs about K10 million to pay off outstanding claims in the next six months, managing director Charles Nakhoze has disclosed.

Mr Nakhoze explained that the K10 million was for different claims the company received from its clients.

He said in an interview that ZSIC paid out about 30 to 35 percent of the premiums it received from clients.

“Recapitalisation needs sufficient resources to pay off outstanding claims in the range of K10 million for over six months. But again claims are different, there are those which are easy to pay off and others which require experts to access the actual damage and huge claims which require to deal with reinsurance.

“Some require experts to verify and quantify the claim before we start talking about payments. On claims we have paid out about 30 to 35 percent of the premium that we get and we insure some of the biggest risks in the country such as Zesco, Ndola Lime, Indeni and Tazama,” he said.

Mr Nakhoze also disclosed the company in 2015 recorded K180 million worth of premiums and K250 million in 2016.

He said the company was now cancelling policies of non-paying clients regardless of the premiums.He explained that being a State owned enterprise, Government had given it a go-ahead to cancel insurance policies of non-paying clients.

“In the past we were reluctant to cancel policies where people were not paying claims but now Government has said even though you are a State owned enterprise, it does not matter whether clients are Government. If they are not paying premiums, deal with them,” he said.

Mr Nakhoze said the company recorded losses as a result of impairments on premiums.

He urged clients to pay their premiums as the company was ‘‘not excited’’ to cancel the insurance policies.

“We are appealing to our clients to pay their premiums; we do not want to go the route of cancelling just because we have been allowed to cancel policies for non-payment of premiums. We want to take it willingly. We would like to talk to our clients and find flexible ways to pay premiums,” he said.

Kwacha surges to hit new high of K9.200

By BUUMBA CHIMBULU

THE Kwacha on Monday broke the K9.300 per dollar psychological barrier, a level last seen in April 2016, when it touched a high of K9.200 / 9.250 on Interbank.

The local currency posted further gains against the dollar during Monday’s trading session.

According to Cavmont Bank Zambia daily market report, the rebound of the local currency came after it received a boost from sellers and exporters looking to settle mid-month statutory obligations.

This development pushed the local currency to break below the K9.300/$1 psychological barrier, a level which was last seen in April 2016.

The report indicated that this development further assisted the Kwacha to touch a high of K9.200 / 9.250 on Interbank.

The Kwacha was later seen closing its Monday trading session at K9.210 / K9.260, K0.02 stronger than the day’s opening levels of K9.230 / K9.280.

On the money market, the bank reports that commercial banks’ aggregate current account balance increased by K273.19 million to K676.68 million while the overnight borrowing and lending decreased by 0.04 percent to 13.88 percent.

Total funds therefore traded on Interbank were K150.40 million.

And Cavmont Bank indicated that the Central Bank was conducting Open Market Operations (OMO) and was looking to withdraw K700 million in excess liquidity.

According to the bank, accepted rates were averaging 19 percent on seven days.