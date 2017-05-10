By Michael Miyoba

ZAMBIA Under-20 national soccer team coach Beston Chambeshi says he is not under any pressure despite the Junior Chipolopolo scheduled to take on teams such as Portugal and Costa Rica at the 2017 South Korea World Cup which kicks off on May 20.

Speaking in an interview from Spain where the team is camped in readiness for the prestigious South Korean tournament, Chambeshi said he was looking forward to taking on any team at the World Cup.

He said his boys were settling well in Spain where the team will play several friendlies before connecting to South Korea.

“We are not under any pressure and we are looking forward to the tournament and enjoying the games at a high level.

“As the technical bench we are aware of the demands that come with competing at high level tournaments such as the World Cup,” Chambeshi said.

He noted that the Spanish outing will enable the team to prepare adequately for the World Cup.

“The boys are settling very well. The Spanish outing is good for the team as it will bring togetherness in the boys,” he said.

Chambeshi said he was impressed with the training facilities in Spain.

And Under-20 striker Conlyde Luchanga has commended FAZ for ensuring that the players received their bonuses for winning the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Luchanga said the players have now moved on and focusing on delivering results at the World Cup.

He said there was too much competition in camp, noting that every player is working hard to be part of coach Chambeshi’s starting 11.

“The morale is very high in camp and the competition is there. Every player is working hard to be part of the starting 11,” Luchanga said.

“Personally, I am working hard as well so that I can be able to earn back my place in the starting 11.

“I would also like to thank the association for giving us our allowances. Everyone is happy and looking forward to delivering results at the World Cup,” he said.

Zambia qualified for the Under-20 World Cup after conquering Africa at the 2017 Under-20 AfCON recently held in Zambia.

The team has camped in the Spanish city of Tenerife to prepare for the prestigious tournament having been placed in Group C of the South Korea World Cup alongside Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran.