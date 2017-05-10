Today’s text messages

Professor Chintu

Editor,

I was at Hodgson Technical College (now David Kaunda Technical High School) and Professor Roderick Chintu was at Munali Secondary School. As a student at Munali, Professor Chintu was a very gifted footballer and a fast runner. It was a marvel to watch him on the football pitch and on the running track. Professor, you ran and finished a good race. MHSRIP.

Dixon Ninde, Lusaka

FRA selling maize to DR Congo and Angola

Editor,

The news that FRA is selling tons of maize to DR Congo and Angola makes no sense to some of us. FRA has no special advisors, because instead of using that maize to help in reducing the price of mealie-meal, all they are interested in is money. No matter what the Government does, it will be pointless to us. The big development we want is for them to reduce the price of mealie-meal. Remember, 2021 is not too far. From the time our late Michael Sata died, things have gone from bad to worse. Who will redeem us? A bag of mealie-meal will reach K200 very soon.

Citizen

Those dollars in circulation

Editor,

It was reported in your paper dated 8th May, 2017 that the Finance Minister said Zambia managed to raise US$52million in a day through foreign investor’s participation in local bonds market. This means a lot of dollars in the economy. My question is, why is the kwacha exchange rate still at K9? Why can’t the exchange rate be at K6 since there are plenty of dollars in circulation?

Economists, kindly advise.

Roman Catholic Church

Editor,

It is unfortunate that the Roman Catholic Church has not built enough schools for boys in Lusaka. Most Government schools have lost credibility because a lot of teachers do not attend to morning classes but ensure they are available for APU classes in the afternoon because of the financial aspect. I wish something would be done to stop it all

CM, Chongwe

Civil servants need salary

increments

Editor,

Allow me space in your paper to remind the PF Government that civil servants need salary increment. Nurses, police officers and teachers deserve better pay. Schools are opening of the 15th May. Teachers should begin a new term with better salaries. Every Zambian deserves a better pay, not only a few like it is now.

Kabaso Martin, Luanshya

Which Muyangwa Mukuni is dead?

Editor,

It was reported recently that Mr. Shishuwa has listed Mr. Muyangwa Mukuni among the departed greats. Can somebody or Daily Nation clarify. Is it Muyangwa Mukuni the Saturday columnist in your paper or there’s another man with identical names. Three days ago, I was reading the ‘Impetus to Achieve’ by the named motivational columnist.

Citizen