PNU will easily replace UPND

Dear Editor,

I wish from the onset to advise Mr Highvie Hamududu (another HH) not to fall into the footsteps of UPND which strongly pushed its politics on tribal and regional lines.

He should move away from the HH (of UPND) kind of politics of hate and insults.

PNU has a very good chance of a very good beginning and if it puts its together, it can be quite a force to reckon with.

He should try by all means to embrace many leaders from areas where UPND is terribly weak so that the party has a national character.

I am more than sure it could be one of the reason he quit UPND to start a party which will have a national appeal.

Like someone earlier pointed out, there is no such as looking for a Tonga, Lozi, or Nyanja president.

What the people should be looking for is a president who can be Tonga, Lozi , Nyanja,

Luvale etc etc.

He should not leave anything to chance but start now mobilizing for membership since politics is about numbers.

For me, PNU is more than likely to silence UPND even in its strongest areas such as Southern, Western and North Western provinces.

With good planning that can be done; and I am sure

Hamududu is an intelligent man who should know better.

They say the first cut is always the deepest.

Morgan Thole,

——————————————————————–

Chingola municipal council and ZESCO in revenue jigsaw

Dear Editor

It is very interesting to note different stories coming in public domain over the revenue growth for Chingola Municipal Council and ZESCO.

The Municipality wants every household in the district to pay revenue through mandatory regularizing by paying all the required charges and fees.

This, we are told is the only way the Municipality can give consent to ZESCO to light their households.

It is also interesting to know that so many households that have no legal documents or paid a penny to the Municipality have been electrified by ZESCO on the Municipality’s consent before.

However, some households that have paid charges and fees to the Municipality way back and recently are currently being denied consent by the Municipality on varying grounds which have proved to be flimsy.

Others are politically motivated while some are due to Municipality’s inertia in its line of duty.

One question that then begs to be answered is what would happen if those who have paid to the Municipality took a legal action against the Municipality?

Much as ZESCO want to grow its Customer base by connecting those who have shown proof of payment to the Council, its being hindered by the Municipality who are fond of issuing varying consent documents to ZESCO only to go against them later.

Some of the affected households have even paid connection charges to ZESCO but one year down the line, they are still not connected because of the two’s jigsaw.

One then really wonders why the Council want to benefit alone while ZESCO is denied the much needed revenue collection and at the same time denying the people whose money they have collected to live a civilized life.

Masauso Mwale.

—————————————————-

Lawyers should observe self-discipline

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to say a few words on the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ).

Please LAZ, make sure that all disqualified lawyers MUST NEVER hold any political position in Zambia.

It is very unfortunate that our Judiciary has compromised itself by the way the ConCourt acted in the most disappointing manner when our Constitution is very clear.

Our Judiciary must understand that one of the attributes of law is that it signifies a rule of action and it must be obeyed in totality.

Law is not a product of evolution. It is prescribed by the superior which is our Constitution.

Why have a constitution which you are not following and obeying. One cannot be selective about the laws.

Law should not exhibit relativity to time, person or indeed place.

Least to stand for the most important job in Zambia.

We have seen ourselves how such debarred lawyers can behave evening at the point of trying to destroy LAZ.

Collins Tembo

Lusaka