BEEKEEPERS in North-Western Province have seen their honey production almost treble because of an initiative by First Quantum Mineral’s Trident Foundation beekeeping project, which saw its first harvest recently.

Average honey yields have grown from 5kg to 12.9kg per hive under the project, which produces organic honey that is in high demand in Europe, the United States and Japan because it is disease-free. One beekeeper even harvested 27 kg.

The FQM-supported project, in partnership with Bee Sweet Honey, involves 200 beekeepers, with five hives each, and is currently assembling and distributing another 1,000 hives, which are manufactured by Bee Sweet Honey and purchased by Trident Foundation on behalf of the community.

Foundation agriculture field supervisor Christopher Chenga said: “Honey is harvested and purchased by Bee Sweet Honey, and Trident Foundation is paid back the initial investment cost of the hives. And just a few weeks ago, the farmers received cash for their honey from Bee Sweet Honey.”

Mr Chenga said that the project was intended to improve diets for farmers as well as provide a source of income for rural households, adding that the sector has the potential to grow due to the abundant forest resources.

And a study by the Centre for International Forestry Research says market opportunities are increasing as other products from beekeeping such as Royal jelly, Bee Venom and Propolis are not yet produced commercially in Zambia.

Most of these products are used in traditional medicine and currently sourced elsewhere. Meanwhile, national and international demands for organic honey are increasing as more people appreciate the health benefits of the sweetener.

“One of the immediate outcomes of the project has been an increase in the amount of honey being harvested by the beekeepers, from 5kg per hive to 12.9kg, almost triple what they were producing before the project was launched,” said Mr Chenga.