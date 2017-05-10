By MUKOSELA KASALWE

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has described the late

Salome Kapwepwe as a warm and big hearted person whose tremendous contribution to Zambia’s liberation struggle will continue to be cherished by many Zambians.

Ms. Kapwewe is widow of iconic freedom fighter and former republican vice-president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.

The Head of State said Zambia had again lost a great woman who was the epitome of what women ought to be to their families, society and the nation as a whole.

He said Mama Kapwepwe passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday night at the age of 90 and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Kapwepwe family, the people of Chinsali in Muchinga Province and the country at large.

President Lungu said he remembered Mama Kapwepwe as a warm and big-hearted person whose tremendous contribution to Zambia’s liberation struggle would continue to be cherished by many Zambians.

In a statement issued yesterday by State House special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda, the President paid glowing tribute to Mrs Kapwepwe for having seen it fit to have collaborated with other great women of Zambia, alongside the men, to achieve the country’s independence at the expense of their lives and families.

He said Zambia’s liberation struggle would be incomplete without mentioning the name Kapwepwe.

Mr Lungu has described Mama Salome Kapwepwe as a heroine who, with the cooperation of other great women, selflessly and significantly contributed to the country’s liberation struggle, saying without their immense sacrifice and contribution, it would have been difficult for the country to gain independence.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Kapwepwe family and the people of Chinsali in Muchinga Province on the loss of our great mother whose contribution to Zambia’s liberation struggle will always be cherished.

‘‘As you go through this trying period, may you find fortitude and comfort in the Almighty God. May the Soul of our great mother rest in peace,” President Lungu said.

The President recalled his message to the nation in his Africa Freedom Day address on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) television on May 24, 2016, under the theme: “Celebrating the Role of Women in the Liberation Struggle,” to pay tribute to the founding mothers who included Mrs Kapwepwe for their invaluable sacrifices and support during the liberation struggle.

On March 14, 2016, the President visited Mrs Kapwepwe at her residence in Chinsali. He observed that Mrs Kapwepwe and other heroines were great fighters who understood the importance of working together for the common good of mankind.

President Lungu said Mrs Kapwepwe and other heroines held their families together regardless of the challenging times, hence families remained intact resulting in Zambia being peaceful, united and stable after independence.

He said Mrs Kapwepwe and other heroines laid a firm foundation for strong families and a united Zambia politically anchored on divine principles of love, hard work, peace and unity and hoped that the Zambian youth, particularly the young women, would emulate this.

The President has underscored the need and importance for the nation to recognize and celebrate founding fathers and mothers

before they passed on.

And Muchinga Province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe described the demise of Mrs Kapwepwe as heart-breaking and described her as the pride and joy of the province who was a reservoir of wisdom.