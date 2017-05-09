By Michael Miyoba

MTN/FAZ Super Division side NAPSA Stars head coach Tenant Chilumba has commended his boys for putting up a spirited fight against Zesco United in a Week 5 fixture played at National Heroes Stadium at the weekend.

A fourteenth minute Collins Sicombe’s loan goal was enough for Napsa to give Zesco their first loss of the season.

Chilumba said he was impressed with the way his team played against a Zesco side which was considered one of the best teams in Africa.

“I was happy with the endurance of my boys. Our game plan worked very well.

“We have been watching Zesco almost four games now. We knew that we would be playing against a very experienced team.

“It’s a good win and it will push us somewhere on the league table. We just have to maintain our focus and to encourage the boys,” Chilumba said.

Napsa will next week travel to Ndola for a date against Buildcon at Trade Fair grounds and Chilumba believes his boys can collect maximum points away from home.

“Our next fixture will be a crucial one as well. We will be away from home and our target will be to collect maximum points,” Chilumba said.

Meanwhile, Zesco United head coach Zlatko Krmpotic said he was disappointed with his team’s performance in the 1-0 loss to Napsa Stars.

Krmpotic however condemned Napsa Stars for their “delaying tactics” exhibited in the second half of the week five fixture.

“I’m not satisfied with the way my team played. This is our first loss of the season. Next Wednesday we have a league game and our target is to win the game. That’s what we are focusing on,” Krmpotic said.

Zesco will this Wednesday host Green Buffaloes in a Week 6 fixture before their date with Smouha FC of Egypt at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the first group fixture of the CAF Champions League.