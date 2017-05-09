By Michael Miyoba

ZANACO Football Club coach Numba Mumamba says he is confident his squad will qualify for the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.

In an interview with the Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka, Mumamba said his team was improving in each and every game.

The Zambian league champions face Al Ahly this weekend in the first leg of the CAF Champions League group stage fixture at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

Mumamba said Zanaco will prepare adequately for their fixture against the veteran Al Ahly side that has won the CAF Champions League a record eight times.

“We are getting ready. The team is improving each and every day which is a positive sign on our side,” Mumamba said.

The head coach says he is optimistic his lads will collect a positive result when they take on the Egyptian giants away from home.

He said that Zanaco was not under any pressure despite taking on an experienced Al Ahly side that has won Africa’s most prestigious club tournament more than any other team in Africa.

“There is no pressure. The team has always played well away from home and for Al Ahly we just need to plan very well against them. We know that we will be taking on an experienced team but our target is to win as many games as possible so that we qualify for the semi-finals.

“The least we can get in this weekend’s fixture will be a draw,” Mumamba said.

The “bankers” are in Group D of the CAF Champions League alongside Al Ahli of Egypt, cotton sport of Cameroon and Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, Mumamba hailed his team for humiliating Nakambala Leopards 4-1 in a Week 5 fixture last Sunday at National Heroes Stadium.

Mumamba said the victory will motivate his boys ahead of their CAF Champions League date with the Egyptian outfit this Saturday.

“The win against Nakambala is a morale-booster for the boys ahead of this Saturday’s Champion’s League game. Despite having started the Week 5 fixture on a poor note in the first half, the boys were very impressive and were able to score goals.

“And one notable thing is that anyone can score at Zanaco. We don’t have to rely on one individual only to get us goals,” Mumamba said.