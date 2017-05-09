By CHARLES MUSONDA

‘‘WE have started implementing campaign promises we made to the electorate in Silwizya ward,’’ area councillor Tarcisious Ndolesha said as he handed over the drainage rehabilitation site to the contractor at Northmead market.

He said bad sanitation was one of the biggest problems facing people in his ward, adding that it was good that the PF government had started addressing such public health challenges.

“This problem of bad sanitation in our ward becomes worse during the rainy season and addressing this challenge is one of the major campaign promises we made.

‘‘As a pro-poor and caring government, we have decided to walk the talk and hit the ground running by launching the drainage rehabilitation project at Northmead market,” Mr. Ndolesha told the Daily Nation in an interview.

He said the PF government, through the Lusaka City Council, demonstrated its commitment to addressing the sanitation problem by handing over the drainage rehabilitation site to the contractor.

“This is not the first and last project of this nature in our ward. We are committed to ensuring that all areas are covered for our people to live in a habitable environment. We only hope the contractor will perform to expectations and my appeal to marketeers and residents is to keep this drainage system clean all the time,” Mr. Ndolesha said.

He said he was happy that the project had started within the health week, which President Lungu launched at Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

Mr. Ndolesha appealed to the business community and other well-wishers to join in efforts aimed at enhancing the Keep Zambia Clean campaign and contributing to attaining the Smart Zambia by the year 2030.

“I sincerely thank President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, through the area MP Margaret Mwanakatwe, for ensuring that our ward is among the beneficiaries of such important projects which are key to our health,” he said.

Mr. Ndolesha thanked the marketeers and residents for their patience.