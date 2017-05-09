By JUSTINA MULENGA

MANDEVU Constituency Member of Parliament and Local Government minister, Jean Kapata has urged all motorists to observe road traffic rules to avoid fatal accidents and has since inspected the Garden Traffic Police Post which is 90 percent complete and will be commissioned in a month’s time.

Speaking during the Mandevu Constituency tour, Ms Kapata said that there had been a number of cases reported on road traffic accidents in Garden compound and the new traffic police post.

She said that the all motorists should observe road traffic rules to avoid causing accidents.

Meanwhile, Ms Kapata said that government was pleased with the contribution of K56, 000 toward the construction of a new level 1 Hospital in Mandevu Constituency, in Garden compound.

She said this during the ground breaking ceremony at Shimizu Car Park in Garden which government had purchased to construct the Hospital.

She said that the operators at Shimizu Car Park had been given another place to conduct their services on and had agreed to move out.

And Ngwerere Ward Councilor Adrian Banda expressed happiness at the gesture of Shimizu Car Park operators on agreeing to move out of a place they had operated for over 15 years.

“I am glad that finally the car operators at Shimizu Car Park here in Garden have agreed to move out and give way to government’s works,” he said.

And during the same constituency touring venture, Ms Kapata toured the newly constructed market in Ng’ombe Township, and the construction of the 25 km road in the area.

The Markerteers at the market expressed happiness at the newly market and thanked government to continue fulfilling its promises to the people of Zambia.

She said that the road was very bad and no vehicles were able to move along that road.

“This road is very bad and is a danger to Ng’ombe Community especially during the rainy season,” she said.

She said the construction works would be done as soon as possible especially before the next rainy season begun.

And Roma Ward 17 councilor, Chilando Chitangala said that government was making sure that it safeguards the lives of people by constructing them a better road to avoid fatal road accidents as the road had been very bad for a long time.

“Government will do the needful to bring back the sanity of Ng’mbe by constructing this road for people to have access to good transporting facility and conduct their daily routines of business without any difficulties,” she said.