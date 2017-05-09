By Kalobwe Bwalya

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron for his resounding victory in Sunday’s Presidential election run-off.

In a congratulatory message to Mr Macron, the President expressed confidence that the overwhelming support the French people have accorded the President-elect reflects their confidence in entrusting him with the responsibility of continuing the country’s successful economic path and stability.

President Lungu has observed that France and Zambia have shared a long history of cooperation premised on mutual values such as good governance, mutual trust, transparency, and the rule of law.

The Head of State has said he looks forward to having an opportunity to meet and discuss key initiatives with Mr Macron for enhanced bilateral cooperation as well as international issues.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on your election as President of the Republic of France. We wish you every success in your mandate,

“ Allow me once again to convey my best wishes for your continued good health and success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office,” the President said.