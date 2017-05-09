By KALOBWE BWALYA

PATROTIC Front Independence ward councilor in Lusaka George Daka has given a one-month ultimatum to all traders selling beer, especially in the Central Business District, to stop failure to which he will enforce the law.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Daka said the nuisance especially Cha Cha Cha market in the city centre and Stanley bar, has gotten out of hand as patrons were using opaque beer packs to answer the call of nature. Mr Daka said he will not allow such lawlessness to continue because it was contributing to disorder and anarchy in markers. He has warned that he will do everything in his power to root out the illegal sale of beer in the city centre. He said some individuals were frustrating Government’s efforts in the name of the ruling party PF by influencing other people not to adhere to stipulated laws on the sale of alcohol in markets and public places.

“If you go round the city you will find people selling beer in streets despite the concern from President Edgar Lungu over the abuse and sale of alcohol, but still people do not want to change.

‘‘I had a meeting with traders specifically from Cha Cha Cha market over the sale of beer in markets and I have given them one month ultimatum by 27th of this month they have to stop selling failure to that the council police will pounce on them,” said Mr Daka. Mr Daka warned people who have set up illegal shebeens and makeshift bars at National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) college to stop before the police pounced on them, saying the council will not allow the sale of beer near school premises. Mr Daka said despite Lusaka City Council issuing many warnings on the illegal sale of alcohol in streets and to unauthorized persons, people have decided to ignore it, as well as to continue cooking from the streets.

He said he will not allow the sale of beer anyhow and he will unsure that his ward became a beer-free zone as well as the cleanest among the 33 wards in the city.