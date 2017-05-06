BY MAILESI BANDA

GOVERNMENT attaches great importance to consolidating trade and investment ties be-tween Zambia and Sweden, Commerce, Trade and Industry minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has said.

The minister said Zambia had benefited from Sweden, adding that the bilateral relations between the two countries were contributing to enhancing business and economic de-velopment.

Ms. Mwanakatwe said Government was committed to ensuring that there was a level playing field for all businesses operating in Zambia to flourish and expand. She said Government was committed to creating a favourable investment climate.

“Government has always made the business environment in the country conducive for the private sector to flourish and it is our private sector development agenda to create an open, transparent, stable and predictable business environment,“ she said.

She said among the key sectors the Government was looking at was manufacturing, add-ing that once there was more investment in value addition the economy would attain growth.

Government recognizes that that the manufacturing and agriculture sectors offer an op-portunity for economic diversification and job creation in Zambia

The minister said her ministry was committed to mobilizing investment and advancing private sector development in these sectors to foster sustainable economic growth, em-ployment creation and poverty reduction.