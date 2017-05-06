By BENNIE MUNDANDO

GOD is keeping me safe because I am under his watch and I know that through him my safety is guaranteed, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting services Chishimba Kambwili has said.

Commenting in the aftermath of his third accident within six months which occurred in Katuba this week, Mr. Kambwili assured his sympathisers that he was fine after the road mishap.

He said he had already gone back to work and that “everything was business as usual” adding that his safety was guaranteed because God was watching over him and that no weapon fashioned against him would prosper.

Posting on his facebook wall yesterday, Mr. Kambwili thanked all his sympathisers and appealed to them not to worry.

“Thank you so much to everyone praying for me, wishing me well and supporting me during these tough times. God is keeping me safe and under his watch. I know that through him my safety is guaranteed. Mr. Kambwili’s pajero on Wednesday flipped over in Katuba after the driver of a Suzuki which was joining the Great North road did not give way and hit into the Mitsubishi Pajero which had four passengers.

On April 20, 2017, Mr. Kambwili survived another road accident which happened in Mwense district of Luapula province as he was going to Kawambwa for a funeral.