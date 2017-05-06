By BUUMBA CHIMBULU

A NICKEL producing mine in Zimba district of Southern Province, Daled Mining, has donated K55, 000 to the nearby community in form of a borehole as its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The US$5 million mine is poised to start before the end of the second quarter of this year.

Daled Mining Limited, a producer of tin ore, is expected to launch its project in the next three months. The tin ore mining firm is expected to create 1,000 jobs at full production capacity.

The project is expected to generate foreign exchange for Zambia owing to current high prices of the commodity.

Mines operations director, Edward Simukonda, said in an interview that Daled was planning to sink five boreholes for the community in the next few months.

“Daled Mining has donated the first of the planed five water boreholes in the Chilobe area where mining operations will be taking place.

“People in the area had to walk 30 to 40 kilometres every day to draw water for drinking and cooking etc. For those that cannot manage due to health or age, they depended on rainwater or dug-up wells where they shared water with their livestock such as goats and cows,” he said.

Mr Simukonda said the K55, 000 borehole had been sunk at the community school in the area.