BY CHINTU MALAMBO

The results of the International Criminal Court (ICC) consultative meeting will be announced soon after the compiling of votes is done, Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said.

Mr Lubinda said that it was important that Zambians exercised patience during this period because everything was in place.

He said that there was no need for members of the public to rush for the outcome and that the results would be revealed in due time.

Mr Lubinda was speaking an interview in Lusaka. He said that members of the public that turned up to give their position on the ICC were very helpful.

And Ministry of Justice deputy chief parliamentary counsel and consultative meeting chairman Mwewa Chola said the ministry had carryied out a countrywide consultative exercise on whether or not Zambia should withdraw from the ICC.

The ministry launched the consultative meetings in 30 districts of the country where citizens were meant to submit their thoughts on whether Zambia should leave or remain a member of the ICC.

Members of the public especially on the Copperbelt had responded favorably to the call through various petitions that had been made.

The consultative process had been demanded following the resolution passed during the 28th summit of assembly of the African Union which resolved on a non-binding recommendation for a mass withdrawal of African countries from the ICC, citing alleged impartiality of the court.