By CHIKUMBI KATEBE

THE decision by Government to declare all councils in Zambia fire authorities is timely and commendable as it will ensure proper equipment and infrastructure for local authorities, says former Lusaka mayor Daniel Chisenga.

Mr Chisenga said the announcement by Local Government minister Vincent Mwale that Zambia had received fire engines for distribution to all local authorities would beef up fire services across the country.

“We say it’s timely because the Government had recently procured 42 fire tenders from Spain; hence they will land in local authorities which are now ready to implement this declaration.

“This entails that every council can have the mandate to construct fire stations, procure fire equipment and introduce fire certificates in their respective councils,” he said.

Mr Chisenga explained that plans to build a modern fire training school in Kabwe should also help encourage firemen in their line of duty.

He said the country had continued to lose valuable properties as a result of fires and this had brought so much suffering to the people who lose jobs and hard earned wealth in investments.

“The recent fires for instance in Lusaka where Bible House was gutted made sad reading as the lack of proper fire equipment resulted in delays in extinguishing the fires,” he said.

Mr Chisenga appealed to local authorities to invest heavily in fire hydrants in all sensitive areas to effectively curb fires.

And the former civic leader has appealed for increased private sector involvement in partnership with councils in their areas of operations to help maintain and sustain the firefighting equipment. He said the call to establish fire stations in local authorities required increased manpower for councils to ensure adequate firemen and women were employed and trained in handling emergencies.