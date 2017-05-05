Today’s text messages

Some politicians leave one with questions

Editor,

Some of our politicians like GBM make you wonder the type of leaders we have in this country. It’s the ECZ that declared ba Chagwa Lungu as the winner ad not the court. Go back to the people and convince them before 2021, not the courts.

Mwamba Lombe

Well done FAZ

Editor,

Well done Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for moving on. You have increased the number of clubs in Premier League to 20 from 16 and given cash to clubs in the amateur league across Zambia. That is a good sign that our football is progressing. We also thank President Edgar Lungu for donating a bus to Real Nakonde FC. FAZ, I am begging you to please dress our boys in the national Zambian colours like Morocco and Zimbabwe our neighbors have done. They don’t change their colours anyhow. We don’t have to ask which jersey is Zambian. God bless Zambia.

Khondies

Thumbs up to Finance Bank

Editor,

Finance Bank deserves to be commended for being the first bank to open a branch in Chongwe apart from Natsave. While ZANACO, the so proudly advertised as being “ big, strong and reliable” fails to activate its only ATM. Finance Bank has set its massive footprint in this land of opportunities which is less than 30minutes drive away from the capital city. It is in fact a shame if not a downright scandal for ZANACO whose majority customers are GRZ workers.

Citizen

Faking Christianity

Editor,

It is amazing how people these days take the Bible lightly and do whatever they want behind closed doors. Pretense has become the order of the day and Christianity is worn by people like a piece of cloth when people want some sort of fame or recognition, and once they get that from being tabbed a ‘Christian’ , they go back to their usual routine, their immoral and disgraceful behavior. Now I know most will say, ‘hey! No one can see what I do in dark corners and so I can quote scripture in public and it will be Okay! ‘. Now, that’s ok if your idea of being a Christian lies in the eyes of man but the painful truth is that.. you are doomed because God sees everything. No matter how many times you try to sugar coat the truth, try and justify your actions, in Gods eyes, you are a lost soul. Just like the rest of people we term to be ‘in the world’. It’s high time we took a step back, reflected on our lives and started making some real and genuine changes.

Citizen

Struggle for water in PHI continues

Editor,

I would like to outline my profound disappointment in LWSC for their lack of consideration on the issue of water shortage in PHI. It seems to me that the issue is not being taken seriously. No one has taken time to put our plight into consideration and assist us. I will appeal once again to them to please, hear our plight. We are tired of not having any water in our area. Some of us have had the ability to drill boreholes but what of other people who cannot afford this?

Citizen

The shame of ‘Mighty’

Editor,

I am a staunch supporter of ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers but what is currently going on in my club is total disgrace, it is shameful. I am sure even legends like Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu must be turning in his grave over the state of affairs at Shinde. Come on, guys just what is happening? Stop injuring your fans and start winning NOW.

Mighty fan, Lusaka

Lumumba Road death trap

Editor,

To state that Lumumba Road is in bad shape is an understatement because it is now a death trap. Repairs works on this road cannot wait any longer. RDA should start working on this road almost immediately as the rains are now gone. One cannot believe that this important road is actually in Lusaka. It is a scandal.

Thomas Mbewe, Matero