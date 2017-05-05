By BENNIE MUNDANDO

CHIEF Mukuni is amassing wealth through business concessions in Livingstone yet he is busy demonising the same Government which is creating a conducive environment for the same businesses to thrive, Edwin Lifwekelo has charged.

Mr Lifwekelo accused the traditional leader of siding with the UPND and perpetually antagonising those in power without any cause.

He challenged the traditional leader to take deep introspection and understand where his source of wealth was coming from and make proper judgments for himself. He said Zambia was attracting foreign direct investment because of the conducive business environment which was stable, sound and peaceful political environment.

Mr Lifwekelo asked the traditional leader to ‘‘remove the veil of political inclination to see what the PF government was doing from an unadulterated angle’’.

He said it was sad that while his fellow chiefs did not have the opportunity, Chief Mukuni was making money from investments in his chiefdom but failed to appreciate what Government was doing.

He said it was surprising that the the traditional leader had vehemently refused to acknowledge any positives from Government as he had engrossed himself in politics. “Chief Mukuni has never appreciated what Government is doing and that is mainly because he has given himself a front seat on the political stage against the call to remain non-partisan at all times and this is dangerous to national development and unity,

“His stance over the current Government may be emulated by other traditional leaders and at the end of the day, we will have a more divided Zambian than ever,” Mr. Lifwekelo said.

He implored traditional leaders to divert their energy to matters that would unite the country rather than engaging in divisive politics when they were supposed to offer advice when political players went astray.