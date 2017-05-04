…ex-Chipolopolo ace battles for slot in Wada’s squad

By GRACE CHAILE

LESOETSA

STRIKER Jonas Sakuwaha says he is determined to fight for a slot in the national team.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda recalled the ex-TP Mazembe and El Merreikh striker for the 2018 CHAN qualifier preparations.

Speaking after a practice match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday, Sakuwaha said he will work hard to ensure his return to the national team.

“The preparations are going well and so far so good. This is the start of new things. I will work hard to get a national team slot,” he said.

He said his target this year was to perform well at club and national team level.

“Every striker’s target is to score, and that is my aim at both club and national team level,” he said.

Sakuwaha, who now plies his trade at newly promoted Buildcon Football Club, last donned the national team jersey in 2012.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda said he will be forced to assemble a different side for the COSAFA tournament scheduled for next month to ease pressure as most of the key players will be on duty for the continental tournaments.

“We have a tight schedule. I am looking at the Africa Nations Championship and the COSAFA. And added to that is the fact that Zesco United and Zanaco have contributed 14 players and will be deep in CAF duty around the time of the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament.

‘‘So I may be forced to field a second string side for the COSAFA scheduled from June 25 to July 9,” he said.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows edged the Chipolopolo 2-1 in a practice match played yesterday before breaking camp. Goals came from Francis Kombe and a Billy Mutale own goal while Ronald Kampamba pulled one back for the Chipolopolo.

The Chipolopolo side had Fwayo Tembo, Stanley Nshimbi, John Ching’andu, Fackson Kapumbu , Sakuwaha and Taonga Bwembya, among others.