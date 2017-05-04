By BENNIE MUNDANDO

The cartel captured Law Association of Zambia executive, has for the first time in Zambia’s history virtually brought the justice system to a halt to allow its members attend its Annual General Meeting in Livingstone.

All cases in which its members are involved before Magistrates and Judges will be adjourned from today to allow members travel for the AGM, meaning that remandees and all those Waiting to be heard must wait.

Apparently the decision to stand all cases before various courts was at the instigation of LAZ and has put those seeking justice in the courts in a preposterous predicament.

In a notice to LAZ dated May 2, 2017, acting registrar of the judiciary Charles Kafunda indicated that Chief Justice Mambilima had permitted that all cases that fell within the period of the conference be rescheduled.

“Following your request, the Hon. Chief Justice has permitted that matters before the Hon. Judges and Magistrates be scheduled between the 3rd and 5th of May, 2017 be adjourned to further dates in order to allow legal practitioners appearing in such matters to attend the LAZ AGM. You may proceed to advise your members accordingly,” reads the notice.

The LAZ AGM and law conference which started yesterday in Livingstone were expected to end on Saturday.

As a result of that development, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been caught in the “crossfire” and would not appear in court this week.

Last week, Magistrate David Simusamba adjourned Mr. Hichilema’s treason case to May 4-5. The matter was sent for re-allocation to Magistrate Simusamba following the ruling by Magistrate Evergreen Malumani to refer the treason case to the High Court as required by law and to send to trial, the other charges.

When hearing resumed on Thursday morning, Hichilema’s supporters became unruly and protested in the courtroom causing a disruption in the proceedings after the State sought an adjournment.

This promptly caused a brief adjournment to secure order and silence in the courtroom and after the commotion by truant UPND cadres was brought under control, Magistrate Simusamba returned to court and accepted the request for an adjournment.

Mr. Hichilema is in Chimbokaila prison and has been charged with treason for refusing to obey traffic officers’ orders to give way to the presidential motorcade during the Kuomboka ceremony last month.

Speaking after his arrest, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said Mr. Hichilema ignored orders and obstructed the Presidential motorcade in an attempt to put the life of President Edgar Lungu in danger.

The treason charge is non-bailable and carries a minimum of 15 years imprisonment with hard labour while its maximum sentence is a death penalty.

Mr. Hichilema is also charged with disobeying lawful orders and using insulting language.